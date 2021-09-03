Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 409 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

R stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

