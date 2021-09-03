Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.