CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

CVI opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

