Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 24,021 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

