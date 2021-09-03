Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

