Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $660.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.09, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $661.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.