Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.