Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 36,106 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.08.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

