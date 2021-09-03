Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 928,783 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928,783 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.