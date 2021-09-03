Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $97,560.72 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Data I/O stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

