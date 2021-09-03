Datamine Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,991.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Datamine has a market cap of $433,654.76 and $15,991.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00370127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.99 or 0.01231327 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,213 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.