Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 7,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

