David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.60 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 181.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

