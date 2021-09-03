Decentraland Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $296.20 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00123403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00788290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,091,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,373,843 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.