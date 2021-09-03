DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.18 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

