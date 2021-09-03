DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $3,402,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,509,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.