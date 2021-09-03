Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,603 shares of company stock worth $9,200,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

