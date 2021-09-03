Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 11,268 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 151,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,804,410. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

