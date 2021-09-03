Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 3,524 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.01. 25,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,017. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.