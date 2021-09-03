Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $14.79 on Friday, hitting $935.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $897.80 and a 200-day moving average of $833.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

