Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $309,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

