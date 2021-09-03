Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $408,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 66,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.