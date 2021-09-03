Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

The Southern stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. 63,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

