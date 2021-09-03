Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $75.01. 82,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.