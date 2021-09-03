Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $283,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.