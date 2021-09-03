Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Hold

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.