Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $560.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.40.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.