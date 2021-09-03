Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $560.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.40.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.05.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
