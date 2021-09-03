Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $6.35 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $93,308.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00011273 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.55 or 0.00669532 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

