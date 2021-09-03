Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.06.

Digi International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

