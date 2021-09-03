Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein Sells 45,068 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05.

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75.

NYSE DLR opened at $168.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

