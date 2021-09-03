Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.56

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.56 and last traded at $164.28, with a volume of 3096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

