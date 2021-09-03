Digiwage One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $56,921.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

