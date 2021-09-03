DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading 2.6% Higher

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.72. Approximately 55,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

