Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 26,560,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

