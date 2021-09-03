DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

