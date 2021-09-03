DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.