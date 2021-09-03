DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $330.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average of $245.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $210,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

