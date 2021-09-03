Dogecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.38 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $39.15 billion and $2.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.31 or 0.00393137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,128,539,044 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

