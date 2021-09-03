Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 13.7% in August

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 589,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

