Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Set at C$57.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) has been given a C$57.00 target price by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.42.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL opened at C$57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.07.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.