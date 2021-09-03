dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DRRKF stock opened at $675.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $675.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.32. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

