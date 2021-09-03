Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target Raised to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of DBG opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.95 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. Doubleview Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.18.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
