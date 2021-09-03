DoYourTip (DYT) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,964.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DoYourTip has a market cap of $664,928.29 and approximately $28,964.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00377160 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001424 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.69 or 0.01227174 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.