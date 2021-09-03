DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $33,281.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

