DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DSP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a PE ratio of -99.32, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.