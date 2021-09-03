Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,288. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.