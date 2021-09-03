Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 344,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The firm has a market cap of $457.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Get Duluth alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.