Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

