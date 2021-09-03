Duolingo Inc’s (NYSE:DUOL) Quiet Period To Expire on September 6th

Duolingo’s (NYSE:DUOL) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. Duolingo had issued 5,106,113 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $520,823,526 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During Duolingo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

DUOL opened at $152.09 on Friday. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

