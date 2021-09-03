DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.74 ($50.28).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €36.24 ($42.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

