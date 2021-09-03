Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 6,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

